PG&E power outages in Twain Harte 1-1-21 6 a.m.

Sonora, CA — Power outages continue to plague the Mother Lode after wicked winter storms walloped the region.

Thousands of PG&E customers are starting the New Year with no electricity. Some are heading into a sixth day without lights and the company is expecting some customers will not have power through Tuesday or possibly later next week. In Tuolumne County, crews continue to work to turn the lights back on for over a thousand customers along Highway 108 in the Twain Harte, Cedar Ridge, and Long Barn areas. The utility is giving an estimated restoration time of between 6 and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In Calaveras County, nearly 3,000 remain in the dark. The hardest-hit areas are along Highway 4 in the Arnold area with a projected restoration time of Sunday at 8 p.m. and in the West Point area where some customers are not projected to get their power back until Wednesday evening. PG&E reports access to equipment, downed trees, poles, and lines are the biggest challenges for crews.