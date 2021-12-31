PG&E Reports Steady Progress On Mother Lode Power Outages

PG&E Outages in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties 12-30-21 6 p.m. View Photo

Sonora, CA — Although it is slow going, PG&E reports that crews continue to make steady progress on the massive power outage from the recent winter storms that ripped through the region.

The biggest problems facing crews are accessing equipment, continued trees toppling over into power lines and poles coming down. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland gave this update to Clarke Broadcasting, “In Tuolumne County, we have 3,400 customers without power and in Calaveras, it’s 7,900. These numbers are approximate and everyone who is out is due to the storms.”

That leaves a total of 11,300 customers still without electricity down from yesterday’s count of 12,000, as reported here. The company is putting out more information regarding restoration times. In the Arnold area stretching along Highway 4, many of those without power since Monday are projected to have their lights back on by between ten and eleven this evening. In the Twain Harte area, PG&E still reports no estimated time of repair as those customers head into a fifth day without power.