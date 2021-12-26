Sunday Morning Power Outages In Mother Lode

Twain Harte, CA — Thousands of PG&E customers lost electricity on Saturday evening when snow arrived in the higher elevations.

The largest single outage is impacting over 3,800 customers in the greater Twain Harte area. It started at around 8pm and is spread from Twain Harte, to Long Barn and through Mi Wuk Village. PG&E predicts it will be a 24 hour outage, due to the challenge of accessing the area. Full restoration in anticipated by 8pm today (Sunday). A separate outage is impacting over 1,700 customers around Strawberry and Pinecrest. It started during the 10 o’clock hour on Saturday evening and there is currently no estimate for full restoration.

In Calaveras County, around Arnold and Avery, there are over 600 customers without electricity. The power went out at around 10pm on Saturday and there is not a restoration time.

