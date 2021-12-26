Expect Snow And Below Freezing Temperatures

Morning snow in downtown Sonora (Archived Photo) View Photo

Unsettled weather will continue into early this week with additional mountain snow and gusty winds and very cold temperatures.

The Winter Storm Warning that is currently in effect for the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada, will continue through 4 AM Tuesday.

There is a brief break in snowfall through the afternoon. We will then see another round of heavy snow later this afternoon into Monday, with snow showers lingering into Monday night.

The snow levels will begin generally range between 1,500 and 2,500 feet, before lowering Monday afternoon into the evening down to 1,000 feet.

Additional snow accumulations will range from less than six inches to thirty inches between 1,000 to 3,000 feet. Two to eight feet of additional snow is likely above the 3,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for wintry conditions.

Major travel delays and difficult to impossible travel conditions are anticipated through early this week. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, an extra flashlight, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Gusty winds as high as twenty-five mph in the Mother Lode and fifty five mph in the Sierra Nevada, will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Strong

winds and heavy snow could cause tree branches to fall and extensive tree damage.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from the late evening to mid morning on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in urban areas and plummet into the 20s in rural areas, including the lower foothills.

Although this stretch of cold weather is expected to result in low temperatures from 5 to 12 degrees below normal, widespread record low temperatures are not expected.

This stretch of cold weather occurs roughly once every five to ten years at this time of year.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect.