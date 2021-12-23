Evacuation Advisories Issued Below Twain Harte Lake Dam

Twain Harte Dam Investigation View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – Reports of a loud “explosion” have Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials, firefighters and Office of Emergency Services (OES) investigating the Twain Harte Lake Dam – and cracks have been found.

The sheriff’s office has issued an evacuation advisory for the areas of Good Shepherd Drive and Lucky Strike Trail in Upper Crystal Falls. This means that residents in that area should be prepared to leave if notified by sheriff’s officials. It is not an evacuation order. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.