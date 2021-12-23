Christmas Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

Downtown Sonora's Courthouse Park becomes Christmas Tree Lane View Photo

There are several Christmas events planned in the Mother Lode.

Due to Covid restrictions the 37th Community Christmas Eve Day Dinner at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora is by reservation only. The curbside event is pick-up or delivery from 1PM- 5PM today, December 23, and tomorrow from 9AM- 4PM. Details are in the event listing here.

The Holiday Dinner & Wondershow Magic at the Sonora Opera hall last night and tonight is for 50 guests each night to raise money for Chef Dave Cooks! Soup Kitchen. The kitchen has served over 4,300 meals for the unsheltered in the Sonora Area since Covid began. It also funds Righturn.Club an after-school fitness, nutrition, arts, and service program at Soulsbyville, Columbia, and Jamestown Elementary. The event features local singers, and a Traditional English Christmas Dinner with all the fixings, including Yorkshire Pudding and English Triffle.

The Chapel in the Pines in Twain Harte is celebrating the Christmas story at a Christmas Eve service as detailed here.

The Motherlode Christian School is hosting a free annual community Christmas dinner from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Christmas. Enjoy food, fellowship, music, and gifts at the family-friendly event. Details are here.

In Calaveras on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 spokesperson Merita Callaway says there are several choices for a free Christmas dinner of turkey with all the trimmings. To have it delivered in Calaveras, call 209-736-1415 or for more information and to pick up dinners at the Treats in San Andreas or Native Sons in Murphys, call 209-736-6177. Like the prior 36 years, dine-in at the Native Sons on Main Street from 1 to 3 pm. Calaway notes “The community dinner has become a tradition for many people and Murphys Friends hope it will become one of yours. Whatever you choose, enjoy the day with friends, family, and neighbors.”