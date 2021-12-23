Tuolumne County Chamber Honors Community Leaders

"Citizen(s) of the Year" awarded to Trisha and Jason Revord View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Six recipients were recognized for the work they have done this year to improve Tuolumne County with the “Citizen(s) of the Year” recipients having to go through a lot of garbage to get this honor.

The 99th Annual Community Award winners were announced today (Wednesday, Dec. 22) by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber usually recognizes those chosen at an annual banquet. This is the second year it has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the chamber has made a video highlighting all award recipients that can be viewed here. They also declared that there will be a banquet next year stating, “This year’s award winners will be honored at the 100th Annual Community Awards Banquet taking place in late 2022.”

Below is their list of categories, and this year’s recipients. Chamber officials detailed, “Those recognized are individuals who have made a difference in our community, along with businesses that excelled this past year.”:

Jason and Trisha Revord (#1PileAtATime): Citizens of the Year (Click here for more details on the charity.)

Cole Pryzbyla (Director of Innovation and Business Assistance): Excellence in Government

Pinocchio’s: Small Business of the Year

Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC): Non-Profit of the Year

Kinematic Automation: Entrepreneur of the Year

Krystal Burroughs (Sonora Elementary): Teacher of the Year