A Surprise Causes Crash On Tulloch Dam Road

Update at 4:10 p.m.: The CHP reports Tulloch Dam Road remains blocked by the boulders. A tow crew is working to retrieve the vehicle that went off the roadway when the driver swerved to miss the two large rocks. Further details on the crash are below.

Original post at 3:40 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo crash on Tulloch Dam Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports a driver in a Toyota Camry came around a corner about a mile and a half up from the Highway 108/120 intersection and got quite a surprise — two large boulders in the roadway. The driver swerved to miss them and went off the roadway. There is no word on injuries at this time, but an ambulance has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.