Twain Harte Tree Work Will Impact Traffic

By Nic Peterson
Tree Top Removal Upper Soulsbyville Area

Tree Top Removal Upper Soulsbyville Area

Twain Harte, Ca– PG&E subcontractors will be performing tree removal operations requiring full closures on two county roads. Monday, December 20th, tree work will continue till 4:30 pm on 18895 Sequoia Lane. The crews will be moving to another road, 22987 South Fork Road on Tuesday. The work will take place in that area from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Drivers should anticipate delays in these areas and public works would like to remind the public to use caution in these work zones.

 

