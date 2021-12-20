Borgeas Advocates For Using Budget Surplus On Water Storage

Sites Reservoir Location View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California is projected to see a $31-billion budget surplus next fiscal year, and Mother Lode Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas would like over $3-billion to go towards above-ground water storage.

Borgeas is the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee. He and eight other Republicans have sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking that $2.6 billion be used to help construct the Sites Reservoir planned near Colusa and $685-million for repairs to canals and aqueducts in the state.

He says, “California’s food producers need water to feed the nation. We can’t afford to wait any longer.”

The letter argues, “Approval of this funding would ensure an additional 1.5 million acre-feet of water is stored during wet years to be conveyed across the state during times of drought. With both drought and uncertain economic years ahead, it is crucial we invest in our water infrastructure while we still have the opportunity.”

Borgeas says it has been four decades since California added any new substantial water storage infrastructure.