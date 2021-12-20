Sonora Doctor Enters Plea In Hit-And-Run Case

A Sonora doctor who allegedly struck and killed a good samaritan who was out helping someone on Highway 99 in Fresno County has pleaded not guilty.

Dr. James Comazzi entered the plea in Fresno Superior Court.

We reported in October that Dr. Comazzi was arrested following an eight-month investigation into a crash that killed 26-year-old Juliana Ramos. The victim, a nurse from Reedly, exited her car to assist a vehicle accident she came upon. The CHP reports that she was hit by an SUV driven by Dr. Comazzi. The alleged incident happened during the early morning hours, at around 12:20am. A tip came into Valley Crimestoppers that identified Dr. Comazzi as the suspect. The CHP reports that he was arrested and later posted bail.

A Fresno judge has set a court date for January 13 where there will be discussions about Doctor Comazzi’s medical license and whether he will be allowed to continue practicing while the legal process takes its course. The next step after that will be the setting of preliminary court hearings.