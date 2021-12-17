Update: Ice Hazard Slowing Traffic On Sonora Thoroughfare

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Update at 8:45 a.m.: Sonora police report the wreckage has been cleared and sand has been put on the roadway to help with the icy conditions allowing the roadway to reopen. Details on the crash are below.

Original post at 8:10 a.m.: Sonora, CA — A traffic alert, a section of South Washington Street/Highway 49 is down to one lane after a solo vehicle crash this morning.

Sonora Police report the collision is between Calaveras and Tuolumne streets near the Highway 108 intersection. A vehicle went off the roadway due to icy conditions. Luckily, there were no injuries in the wreck. Police report officers are directing traffic and they are waiting on a tow truck, so they have no estimated time of went the roadway will be cleared. A sand truck has also been called to the scene.