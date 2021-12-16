Cloudy
Sheriff Pooley Announces Re-election Bid

By B.J. Hansen
Tuoumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley

Tuoumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley

2022 will be an election year. Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley is nearing the end of his first term in office and is making his intentions known.

He says, “I’m really pleased and excited to announce that I will be running for re-election as Tuolumne County Sheriff. It has been an honor to serve our community over these past four years.”

Pooley adds, “I plan on continuing with making public safety our number one priority. I think that over the last four years we have built a solid platform from which we will continue to build from.”

It is unclear at this time if Sheriff Pooley will have any challengers. Prospective candidates can start filing signatures in lieu of fees beginning early next month. It is an early step in the election process.

Sheriff Pooley ran unopposed four years ago after previously serving as second in command to now-retired Sheriff Jim Mele.

We reported earlier that the two Tuolumne County Supervisors on the ballot in 2022, Anaiah Kirk and Ryan Campbell, have also announced plans to run for re-election.

