Power Outages Reported In High Country

Pinecrest, CA — The power outages from the earlier storm system this week have been restored, but some new incidents have popped up this morning.

PG&E reports that 32 customers lost electricity above Arnold near Highway 4 and Calaveras Big Trees State Park just after 3am. Heavy snow has been reported in that area. It is unclear when there will be full restoration.

In addition, 15 customers lost power at around 4:15am in the Pinecrest area. The customers are along Pinecrest Lake Road, Pinecrest Avenue, Sugar Pine Avenue, Cliff Lane and Rustic Road. PG&E hopes to have that outage restored by around 2:45pm.