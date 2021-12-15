Cleaning Up Ahead Of Next Round Of Weather

Long Barn, CA — PG&E reports that hundreds are still without power following a storm system over the past two days, and there are also some school delays.

There are 692 customers still without electricity up above Long Barn off Highway 108. It is unclear when there will be full restoration. 52 customers near Twain Harte are also without power and PG&E hopes to have them restored by five o’clock this evening. There are also 139 without electricity east of Groveland. It is unclear when they will be restored. Another notable storm system is projected later this afternoon and into tomorrow. Click here to view the latest from the National Weather Service.

Click here to find the latest information about Wednesday school delays.