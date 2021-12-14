Cloudy
CHP Identifies Victim In Highway 4 Fatal Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Avery, CA — Officials are still unclear what led to a man driving off Highway 4 and down a steep embankment near Big Trees Village Drive.

The crash is believed to have occurred sometime in the afternoon or evening hours of Thursday, December 9. The vehicle was spotted during the early morning hours, the following day, 50 feet down an embankment, and on its side. The victim, found deceased, is now identified as 56-year-old Kevin P. Canton of Avery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the CHP at 209-754-3541. The crash was located by a CHP officer, and tow truck operator, who were responding to a different crash in that area.

