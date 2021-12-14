Tuesday School Delays And Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Snow is falling in the Sierra, and there is a mix of snow and rain in the foothills.

There are warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service.

There are numerous schools either closed or delayed in the Mother Lode.

There are 692 PG&E customers above Long Barn without power (stretching near Pinecrest), nearly 400 in the Twain Harte area, and there are a couple hundred near Arnold. It is unclear when the outages will be restored.

Travel with caution this morning. There have been numerous traffic hazards on Tuolumne Road this morning, including some vehicles getting stuck without chains. There is also roadway flooding reported on Highway 49 in Calaveras County near the fairgrounds outside of Angels Camp.