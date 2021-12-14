Flood Advisory Issued For Tuolumne & Calaveras Counties

Heavy Rain in Sonora View Photo

Heavy rainfall has resulted in minor roadway and urban flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties until 6:30 AM Tuesday.

Bands of moderate to heavy rainfall are forecast to occur through this evening, before tapering after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Urban and possible small stream flooding, caused by excessive rainfall, is occurring or may occur overnight.

Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, including culverts and sides of roadways.

At 6:36 PM Monday, between one and four inches of rain have fallen over much of the area, resulting in urban flooding and ponding of water on roadways. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two-and-a-half inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Remember: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The strong storm is also bringing very heavy snow to the mountains of California.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet, until 10 PM Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to continue through Tuesday. Expect tremendous snow accumulations in the upper elevations with yardsticks required for snow measurement.

According to the National Weather Service, the total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation will range from two to eight feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Strong winds gusting as high as 65 mph, is further reducing visibilities during this event, with whiteout conditions.

This is resulting in significant travel delays with extremely difficult to impossible travel over the mountains.

The gusty winds will likely bring down tree branches. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Snow levels will gradually drop to as low as 2,000 feet by late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley will continue until 10 PM tonight.

Southerly winds of twenty to thirty mph, with gusts ranging from forty-five to fifty mph, are forecast across the Central Valley as the storm moves through. These strong winds may cause power outages, down weakened trees and tree branches. Secure outdoor objects.

Driving could be difficult for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while driving.