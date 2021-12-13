Update: Social Media Threat Being Investigated At Calaveras High

Calaveras High School View Photo

Update at 12:15pm: Sgt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that the lockdown at Calaveras High School has been lifted. An investigation is ongoing into the threats made on social media. No additional information is immediately available.

Original story posted at 12pm: San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports it is investigating threats made at Calaveras High in San Andreas.

A law enforcement presence is on the scene at the school.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “At approximately 11:20am Calaveras High School received a social media posting from yesterday indicating a possible threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the school went into lockdown while deputies initiated an investigation and searched the school grounds. All students and staff are safe at this time.”

Officials remain on scene investigating the incident. No additional information is immediately available. We’ll pass along more details when they come into the news center.