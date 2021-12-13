Light Rain
Homelessness, Roads And Redistricting On Supervisors Agenda

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Supervisors

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has a list of items to discuss at Tuesday’s meeting.

There will be a 9am presentation about a recent survey conducted about homelessness amongst the senior population in Tuolumne County. It is solely informational and no action is anticipated. Then at 9:30am there will a presentation about a local juvenile justice realignment plan, and a vote to approve it. At 10am will be a slideshow presentation about the county’s local road safety plan and a vote to adopt it.

Later in the meeting, at 1:30pm, will be public hearing about the redistricting process for supervisor seats, and a vote to approve revised maps. Immediately after, there will be a public hearing about the Air Pollution Control Boards 2021-22 budget.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.

