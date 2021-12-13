Area Ski Resorts Brace For ‘Unprecedented’ Opening Conditions

Pinecrest, CA — With heavy snow in the forecast this week, local ski resorts are planning to open up the season with very unique conditions.

In Tuolumne County, Dodge Ridge will fire up the lifts this Thursday morning. Spokesperson Jeff Hauff says, “We are about to have one of the unprecedented powder day openings. Usually, we are just scrambling to get open for the season, but this year we are going to have more snow than what we know what to do with.”

Adding, “It looks like we could receive up to five-plus feet of snow with the storms from Sunday through this Wednesday. We’ll be blasting off, and the conditions will be unreal.”

New this year, he says Dodge Ridge is adding a snow-play element for guests who are interested in snow tubing. There will also be four dedicated terrain parks on the mountain.

Hauff also previews that later this summer, when the snow melts, they will be adding mountain biking, disc golf, and scenic trail lift rides.

Meanwhile Bear Valley, up Highway 4 in Alpine County, will be opening a couple of days later, this Saturday, December 18. The resort will see similar conditions from the major storm system passing through the Sierra Nevada.