Biden On Tornado Tragedy: We’re Going To Get Through This

President Joe Biden View Photo

President Biden delivered remarks regarding the tornadoes that ripped through several states.

Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“I want to provide an update on the deadly and devastating tornadoes that moved across several states in central United States, including touching down across 227 miles of Kentucky alone.

I’m monitoring the situation very closely since early this morning. This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history.

Earlier today, I called the governors of the states that have been — experienced severe impacts of the storms, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, as well as Tennessee.

I also spoke with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Governor Beshear and I started off the morning together, and he said as wa- — I was watching it on television while talking to him — like all of you have — and he — his comment was, “It looks like a war zone but worse.”

Jill and I pray — and I’m — sincerely mean this — pray for those who have lost loved ones and for those who are uncertain of the fate of their loved ones. And the debris that you see scattered all over the hurricane’s [tornado’s] path.

They lost their homes. They lost their businesses. And it’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy. And we still don’t know how many lives were lost or the full extent of the damage.

But I want to emphasize what I told all the governors: The federal government will do everything — everything it can possibly do to help.

I’ve spoken several times today with the head of FEMA — of the — the Federal Emergency Management Agency — as well as the director of FEMA, who’s already been deployed — already deployed emergency response personnel to these states, search-and-rescue teams, water and other supplies. And FEMA is on the ground working with each of the states to assess the damages and focus on federal support where it is needed most and how we can get there most rapidly.

I also — and, apparently, it’s just been announced — but I also approved the emergency declaration that was requested a couple of hours ago by Governor Beshear of Kentucky. That’s going to accelerate federal emergency assistance for Kentucky right now, when it’s urgently needed.

And I stand ready to do the same for the governors of the other states — and I’ve made it clear to them — if they request emergency declaration.

I’ve also requested that FEMA offer additional federal resources, including help with temporary housing, where homes have been wiped out or too badly damaged to live in.

And I also asked FEMA Director to let the states know — what they may not be aware of — what they might be entitled to, because they don’t necessarily know all that’s available from the federal end.

We’re going to continue to se- — receive — I, personally, am receiving regular updates. And my staff is continuing to reach out to the mayors, the county officials, and other local leaders in these states affected by the tornadoes.

And my heart goes out — I was told that, earlier this morning — that one of the — the equivalent of a county executive — one of the folks in Kentucky was lost in this tornado.

I want folks in all these states to know: We’re going to get through this. We’re going to get through this together. And the federal government is not going to walk away.

This is one of those times when we aren’t Democrats or Republicans. Sounds like hyperbole, but it’s real. We’re all Americans. We stand together as the United States of America.

And so, I say to all the victims: You’re in our prayers, and all those first responders, emergency personnel, and everyone helping their fellow Americans; that this is the right thing to do at the right time, and we’re going to get through this.”

