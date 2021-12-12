Heavy Snow In The Mountains, Strong Winds In The Central Valley

Heavy snow impacting roadways in Tuolumne County including Highway 108 View Photo

A strong winter storm will bring very heavy snow to the mountains of California.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet, now through 10 PM Tuesday.

Snow is falling over portions of I-5 north of Redding and is spreading southeast into the northern Sierra Nevada this morning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada (including Yosemite National Park) from 4 AM Monday until 10 PM Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected. Expect tremendous snow accumulations in the upper elevations with yardsticks required for snow measurement.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation will range from two to eight feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Strong winds gusting as high as 65 mph, will further reduce visibilities during this event, with whiteout conditions.

This will result in significant travel delays with extremely difficult to impossible travel over the mountains.

The gusty winds may bring down tree branches. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

The snow levels will gradually lower over time through late Monday and Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Finally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley for Monday from 4 AM until 10 PM.

Southerly winds of twenty to thirty mph, with gusts up to fifty mph, are forecast across the Central Valley as the storm moves through. These strong winds may cause power outages, down weakened trees and tree branches. Secure outdoor objects.

Driving could be difficult for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while driving.