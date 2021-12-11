Roadwork To Slow Traffic On Two Tuolumne County Highways

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Sonora, CA – Caltrans repairs will reduce traffic to one lane along two stretches of two highways in Tuolumne County next week.

Beginning on Monday (Dec. 13), Highway 108 will be down to one lane in both directions from the Hess Avenue Under-Crossing to Peaceful Oak Road for bridge construction. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and run through Friday (Dec. 17).

Then on Tuesday (Dec. 14), Highway 49 will have flaggers directing one-way traffic from the Highway 120 intersection to Moccasin Creek. Crews will be performing utility work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caltrans instructs that motorists should expect up to five-minute delays and take alternate routes whenever possible. They also ask that drivers slow down and use caution in the cone zones.

