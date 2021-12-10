DUI Arrest Made In Columbia Major Injury Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – The CHP has arrested the driver involved in a solo vehicle rollover crash in Columbia for drunk driving.

The collision happened just south of the Parrotts Ferry Road Bridge the day before Thanksgiving just after 8 p.m. Driving northbound on the roadway was 43-year-old Cristian Zazueta in a 1998 Ford Ranger and his passenger 36-year-old Kemberly Portugal, both of Stockton. The CHP detailed that Zazueta lost control of his vehicle while making a right-hand curve, causing it to over overturn several times. Portugal, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the dirt and gravel shoulder.

Portugal suffered major injuries and was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment. Zazueta sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency responders on the scene.

After further investigation, it was determined that Zazueta was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, according to the CHP, and he was arrested without incident for felony DUI causing great bodily harm and placed on a $25,000 bail.