Thanksgiving Attack Of Two Elderly Sonora Men Has Turned Deadly

Sonora, CA – A suspect that was charged with attempted murder after attacking two elder men on Thanksgiving Day in Sonora will now face murder charges after one of the victims has died.

Today, Tuolumne Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin reported that 77-year-old Frank Maruschak of Sonora succumbed to the injuries he suffered during the assault. That has resulted in a murder charge for the suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Quintero of Sonora.

Quintero is accused of the November 25th attack of the two elderly men at the Green Acres Road property where they all lived. Quintero fled the scene but later that day was arrested while walking along Highway 108 near the Dardanelles. He was charged with attempted murder, burglary, elder abuse with serious bodily injury, and resisting arrest, as detailed here. The victims sustained serious injuries and were being treated at a Modesto hospital over the past two weeks. There is no update on the other man’s condition.

Sandelin added that this is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact Detective Worthington.