Borgeas To Seek Nunes’ Congressional Seat

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Fresno, CA — The California Senator who represents the Mother Lode area is planning to make a run for higher office.

Republican Andreas Borgeas resides in the Fresno area and his Senate District 8 spreads through the Mother Lode counties, including Tuolumne and Calaveras.

Upon the news this week that Fresno Republican Congressman Devin Nunes will leave Congress next month to head a new media company founded by former President Donald Trump, Borgeas quickly became the first candidate to file paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for the soon to open seat. It was confirmed by his office. The state has not indicated yet when there will be a special election. If he wins, it would open up the local Senate seat.

Borgeas, 47, previously served on the Fresno City Council and Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

Nunes has represented California’s Congressional District 22 since 2003.