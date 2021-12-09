Light Rain
Update: Crash Impacts Highway 108 Near Knights Ferry

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 7:20am: Highway 108 has now reopened.

Update at 6:45am: Traffic is still backed up on Highway 108 near Kennedy Road in the Knights Ferry area due to a two-vehicle crash. The CHP now reports that major injuries have been reported.

Original story posted at 6:20am: Knights Ferry, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles collided on Highway 108 shortly before 5:30am in the Knights Ferry area.

The crash is near the intersection of Kennedy Road. The CHP reports that both traffic lanes of Highway 108 are temporarily blocked. An ambulance and tow trucks were dispatched to the scene. Traffic is getting backed up in the area. Travel with caution and be prepared for a delay.

