CAL Fire West Point Burn To Continue Producing Smoke

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

West Point, CA – With the mild weather lasting through the beginning of next week, crews will again set ablaze fuels at the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site in Calaveras County.

Crews have currently been burning fuels on land four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road in West Point since Thursday and will take a break on Sunday, as detailed here. Then on Monday (Dec 6), they will reignite the flames for a burn lasting from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., contingent on favorable conditions.

Motorists along Highway 26 and nearby communities will once again be able to see smoke rising in the skies in the West Point area due to a continuing prescribed burn. Three engines and one fire crew will be assigned to Monday’s burn.