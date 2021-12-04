AHS Is Relaxing Its Visitor Restrictions Once Again

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – Come Monday (Dec. 6) visitors will once again be allowed to see patients at Adventist Health Sonora (AHS).

With the rate of COVID infections declining in Tuolumne County, the hospital is loosening its visitor restrictions “to support patients’ emotional health and healing.”

“The presence of our loved ones is so important for healing,” said Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “We are glad to be able to safely expand visitation to provide the best possible experience for our patients.”

This change means that most patients will be allowed one visitor during their hospital stay. Two visitors are permitted in the birth center and pediatric and also for comfort care patients, and those with special circumstances. In regards to COVID-19 patients, hospital officials state that they are not allowed visitors unless approved by department leads.

Coronavirus protocols will remain in place with visitors required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or illness, wear a mask at all times and provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the visit. AHS added that the free Optum Serve State testing site is open at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals can schedule appointments by clicking here or by calling 888-634-1123.

The current no visitor restriction was put in place in August when the COVID numbers surged in the summer, as reported here. That was the second time in a year and a half that the hospital implemented the closure of its doors to visitors. Click here to view the hospital’s visitor policy.