Update: Motorcycle Crash HWY 26 In Calaveras County

Update at 2:50 p.m.: The CHP reports it has released the air ambulance and instead the rider involved in a solo-motorcycle crash on Highway 26 was taken by ground ambulance to Sutter Amador Hospital. Luckily, they now report minor injuries in the wreck after the rider was ejected and became entangled in a barbed-wire fence. The Kawasaki Ninja had been blocking one lane of the highway near the intersection of Beal Ranch Road, north of Toyon Middle School and Highway 12. It has been removed and traffic is moving freely once again.

Original post at 2:15 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

An air ambulance has been called to the scene which is near the intersection of Beal Ranch Road, north of Toyon Middle School and Highway 12. The CHP reports that a Kawasaki Ninja had just passed another vehicle when it went down. The bike is currently blocking one lane of the highway. The CHP adds that the rider was ejected and became entangled in a barbed-wire fence.

There is no immediate information regarding injuries. Officers are directing traffic at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.