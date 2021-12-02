1 Of 5 Columbia College President Candidates A Local

Yosemite Community College District logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – Five finalists have been selected and will all be vying to become the next Columbia College President – one already works at the school.

The Columbia College Presidential Search Committee announced their selections today. They include the school’s current Vice President of Instruction Brian Sanders, Ed.D., and the other four are from Los Angeles, Lemoore, Sacramento, and San Jose. (All the candidate’s profiles can be viewed at the bottom of the page.)

The chair of the search committee is Dr. G.H. Javaheripour, who took over the position of Interim President of the college when Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay stepped down to become the Acting and then Interim President of Modesto Junior College. A position that later became permanent, as earlier reported here. The committee conducted the initial interviews of candidates and has now sent its five-finalist list to the completed by the committee, the candidates’ names have been relayed to of the five finalists have been forwarded to the YCCD Board of Trustees.

The board will hold open forums for the finalists next week via Zoom. At that time, “each will have an opportunity to discuss their preparation for the position, their education and leadership philosophy, concluding with a time to respond to questions from the forum attendees,” according to college officials. Candidate profiles and Zoom links to their forums can be found here. Here are the schedules for the forums:

Thursday, December 9:

9:00 a.m. Brian Sanders, Ed.D.

2:00 p.m. Val Martinez Garcia, M.S.

Friday, December 10:

9:00 a.m. Joseph Piazza, Ed.D.

11:00 a.m. Nicole Albo-Lopez, Ed.D.

2:00 p.m. Lena Tran, Ed.D.

Candidate Profiles and Zoom links to their forums can be found here.