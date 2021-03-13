New Interim President Picked For Columbia College

Dr. G.H. Javaheripour new Interim President of Columbia College View Photo

Columbia, CA. – Columbia College has a new Interim President.

Dr. G.H. Javaheripour was picked for the post by the Yosemite Community College District. He replaces Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, who became Acting and then Interim President of Modesto Junior College earlier this year. The two colleges serve more than 29,000 students.

“Dr. Javaheripour has great skillsets, and he previously led a college in a multi-college district that is similar in many respects to Columbia College,” Dr. Henry Yong, district chancellor said. “I know he will serve the faculty, staff, and students of Columbia College well.”

In March 2020, Javaheripour was hired to be the district’s Vice Chancellor of Educational Support Services, overseeing IT, HR, and Institutional Effectiveness, Planning and Accreditation at the district level. Prior to this post, he served for five years as the President of Yuba College.

“It is an honor to have the confidence of Chancellor Yong and the members of the Board of Trustees with this important assignment at Columbia College,” Javaheripour said. “I’ll strive to support the great work of the college’s faculty, staff and administrators to ensure the success of our students.”

District officials note that Javaheripour’s career spans the academic, student services and administrative services arenas. While he has served in executive capacities for the past 18 years. They add that Javaheripour was instrumental in developing an extended education network across the United States to deliver courses and programs in 13 states/territories from Puerto Rico to Arizona. He also developed networks to deliver Bachelor and Masters’ degree programs and K-12 and advanced placement classes to rural communities in New Mexico.

Javaheripour has a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Education from Southern Illinois University; MBA from Webster University; and a Doctorate of Education degree from the University of New Mexico.

Additionally, the district relays that the deadline for candidates to apply for the full-time MJC presidency is March 19. The applicants will be evaluated by a search committee comprised of members of faculty, students, classified staff, and Modesto community members that will conduct the first-level interviews.