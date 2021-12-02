First Weekend In December Mother Lode Events

Courthouse Park Christmas Decorations View Photo

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled, here is an overview from our events calendar.

The Drama and Choir Departments at Sonora High School are performing A Charlie Brown Christmas. The community is invited to the free performance on Thursday, December 2nd or 3rd at 7pm at the High School Auditorium.

For two weeks MYACT will be performing a community production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. This version of Cinderella is inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. Times are listed in the Community Event Calendar here.

At Sierra Repertory’s Columbia Fallon House Theater, Meet Me in St. Louis, A Live Radio Play is being performed through December 19th as detailed here. Murphys Creek Theatre is performing Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) as detailed here.

As detailed in Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” this Friday Night is the Twain Harte Winter Wonderland Parade. The annual Christmas Carol Sing-a-long will begin near and under the arch at 5:30pm. The town tree lighting will take place at 6 PM and then the parade will begin right after the tree lighting.

Friday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building is a Job Fair Hiring Event sponsored by Blue Mountain Minerals and MACT will have more than 20 employers that are looking to fill multiple positions. Bring your resume and come prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Lions Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at Applebee’s Grill & Bar

The Greater Valley Conservation Corps with Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division are taking mattresses and tires from Tuolumne County residents on Saturday. More details are here.

The St. Patricks Parish in Angels Camp invites all to their Advent Retreat as detailed here.

The Mountain Christian Fellowship Church in Murphys is hosting its Annual Craft Fair & Holiday Boutique

Sierra Bible Church is hosting an outdoor Tree of Lights and Candle Lighting Remembrance Service that also serves as a fundraiser for Adventist Health Sonora’s Hospice Patient Support Fund, which directly supports local hospice patients and their families with items that are not typically covered by insurance, like transportation, in-home care, medications, utilities and more.

Saturday is the Sierra Waldorf School Elves’ Faire. The event will feature candle dipping, wreath making, a kids-only workshop, cake walk, more at the School off Rawhide Road in Jamestown.

The Columbia College Big Band and Singers will present their annual Big Band Christmas Show in Copper Town Square for the Christmas Celebration. There will be a Living Nativity Scene presented by Crossroads Church of Lake Tulloch, storytime and hot cocoa, and ​Santa and Mrs. Clause will arrive at 5 pm to greet children and those young at heart in the Town Square Gazebo with the Tree Lighting at 6pm as detailed in the event listing here.

Historic Mokelumne Hill is having a Festive Open House on Sunday sponsored by the Mokelumne Hill Community Historical Trust in collaboration with the Mokelumne Hill Merchants Association. The events begin at 2:00 with treat bags, snacks, hot chocolate, and photos with Santa, and conclude at 6:00 pm with a tree lighting.

On Sunday December 5, the Arts Council will present “Christmas in a Celtic Land,” a concert by the Celtic trio Golden Bough. There will be a champagne reception (with snacks) at 2 PM, followed by the concert at 3 PM. The event is a fundraiser to support the Arts Council’s music programs Music in the Parks and Ovations. The concert celebrates all things British Isles, with rare holiday music from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Cornwall, as well as traditional music from other Celtic nations like French Brittany and Spanish Galicia, and compositions by members of Golden Bough. Seating is limited to 150 and takes place in the Alhambra Music Room at Ironstone Vineyards. More details are in the event listing.