Twain Harte Winter Wonderland Parade This Friday Night

The streets of Twain Harte will be filled with carolers, Santa Claus and holiday cheer this Friday night, both before and during the Twain Harte Christmas Parade.

Babs Desrosiers with the Twain Harte Christmas Committee was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Desrosiers said that this is always an exciting time for the community as it allows friends and family to celebrate the blessings of Christmas together.

The annual Christmas Carol Sing-a-long will begin near and under the arch at 5:30pm. The town tree lighting will take place at 6 PM and then the parade will begin right after the tree lighting. Santa Claus will make an appearance in the parade. according to Desrosiers, Santa will be available at Eproson Park right after the parade, so that every child will be able to personally visit with him and the parents can welcome him to town.

Summerville High School’s ‘Jazz at 8’ will help lead the crowd in singing Christmas Carols underneath the Christmas Tree at the downtown arch.

The parade begins in front of the Fire Station on Meadow Drive. It will travel under the arch and over to Fuller. The route makes a circle back to the Fire Station.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out early.

There is no parade entry fee and entries are still being accepted.

For more information, call (209) 586-1976.

