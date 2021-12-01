Roads Closing For Calaveras Holiday Events

Road closed sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – This week sections of two roadways in Calaveras County in different communities will be shut down to help ring in the season.

The county roads department reports one closure is in Murphys with Main Street closed to traffic from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 3. It is to celebrate “Murphys Open House 2021” in the historic downtown area. The event is put on by the Murphys Business Association and questions about the event can be directed them at (209) 728-8471.

The second road closure is on Saturday, December 4th in Valley Springs. Daphne Street and Pine Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the “Valley Springs Christmas Parade”. Likewise, questions on this event can be directed to the Valley Springs Area Business Association at (209) 662-4417.

Both associations ask motorists for patience during these road closures. They also request drivers to observe all traffic control signs and personnel and follow designated alternate routes in the area.