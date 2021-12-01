Clear
58.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Roads Closing For Calaveras Holiday Events

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign

Road closed sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – This week sections of two roadways in Calaveras County in different communities will be shut down to help ring in the season.

The county roads department reports one closure is in Murphys with Main Street closed to traffic from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 3. It is to celebrate “Murphys Open House 2021” in the historic downtown area. The event is put on by the Murphys Business Association and questions about the event can be directed them at (209) 728-8471.

The second road closure is on Saturday, December 4th in Valley Springs. Daphne Street and Pine Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the “Valley Springs Christmas Parade”. Likewise, questions on this event can be directed to the Valley Springs Area Business Association at (209) 662-4417.

Both associations ask motorists for patience during these road closures. They also request drivers to observe all traffic control signs and personnel and follow designated alternate routes in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 