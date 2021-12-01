Clear
Emergency Water Repair To Close Section Of Sonora Road

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Some morning commuters could be impacted by an emergency water repair on Hillcrest Drive in downtown Sonora tomorrow.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) construction maintenance crews will be making the repairs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1st. A road closure will be in place on Hillcrest Drive between Palemone Street and Hope Lane. TUD asks motorists to drive with caution in the cone zones, obey all signage and use an alternate route if possible.

