Update: Fatal Crash In East Sonora

Update at 11:55 a.m.: East Sonora, CA — Sadly, first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash in East Sonora.

It occurred in the eleven o’clock hour on Phoenix Lake Road at the north Hess Avenue intersection. The CHP reports that a Toyota Corolla went off the roadway and plunged 300-feet down a ravine. The car remained upright on its wheels, but the driver remained inside the vehicle.

The CHP reports that when officers made it down to the vehicle the male driver not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased name is not being released pending notification of the family. Currently, tow crews are working to retrieve the car and traffic is slow going.

Original post at 11:30 a.m.: A solo vehicle crash on Phoenix Lake Road at the north Hess Avenue intersection has traffic backed up in the East Sonora area.

The CHP reports that the vehicle went off the roadway and down a ravine. There is no word on injuries but an ambulance has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.