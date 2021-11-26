Yosemite Expects Plenty Of Visitors This Holiday Weekend
Visitors tips for those heading to Yosemite this Thanksgiving holiday
Yosemite, CA – With many stuffed from the Thanksgiving feast, one way to work off those extra calories is to head to Yosemite for a hike.
The park touts the holiday as a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy public lands, but stress it can be busy. Park rangers know that being well prepared can make for a much better experience and provided the list below of what to do and not:
Do:
- Pack water, snacks, and layers.
- Plan to arrive early to beat the lines. Be nice to the hardworking entrance station staff.
- Peruse the Yosemite guide for information on services, things to do, and hiking in autumn.
- Park strategically to what trails or areas you want to visit. Consider bringing a bike to get around Yosemite Valley. Park shuttles are not running.
Don’t:
- Move your car until you’re ready to leave. A new parking spot may be hard to find, and you could just end up stuck in traffic instead.
- Miss the opportunity to have a wonderful visit by not planning ahead.