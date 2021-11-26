Yosemite Expects Plenty Of Visitors This Holiday Weekend

Visitors tips for those heading to Yosemite this Thanksgiving holiday View Photo

Yosemite, CA – With many stuffed from the Thanksgiving feast, one way to work off those extra calories is to head to Yosemite for a hike.

The park touts the holiday as a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy public lands, but stress it can be busy. Park rangers know that being well prepared can make for a much better experience and provided the list below of what to do and not:

Do:

Pack water, snacks, and layers.

Plan to arrive early to beat the lines. Be nice to the hardworking entrance station staff.

Peruse the Yosemite guide for information on services, things to do, and hiking in autumn.

Park strategically to what trails or areas you want to visit. Consider bringing a bike to get around Yosemite Valley. Park shuttles are not running.

Don’t:

Move your car until you’re ready to leave. A new parking spot may be hard to find, and you could just end up stuck in traffic instead.

Miss the opportunity to have a wonderful visit by not planning ahead.