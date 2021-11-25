Thanksgiving Weekend Events In Mother Lode

Murphys, CA — The town of Murphys kicked off Thanksgiving morning with the annual Klassen Klassic Turkey Trot, and more community events are planned today, and through the weekend.

The popular event at Murphys Community Park drew hundreds of energetic runners and walkers after taking a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 (Click the image box for some photos). The entry fee was a canned good to benefit the Murphys Senior Center.

There are various other events on the myMotherLode.com events calendar. Later today on this Thanksgiving, from 1-pm, there is a free community dinner at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge in Arnold.

On Friday there is the return of the historic downtown Sonora Christmas Parade starting at 6pm. At the conclusion of the event, Santa’s elves will be collecting letters for Santa outside of the Clarke Broadcasting studios at 342 South Washington Street. On Friday evening, from 8-9pm, there will be a Christmas Laser Light Show in White Pines.

On Saturday there will be a Christmas Craft Faire from 9am-4pm at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall. In Copperopolis, from 10am-4pm, there will be a Home Business Show at the Armory.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday there will also be a Sprit of Winter Holiday Marketplace at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.