CHP Preparing For Busy Holiday Weekend

Highway 108 Traffic View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the roadways starting this evening and continuing through late Sunday night as part of a Maximum Enforcement Period.

Sonora Area CHP spokesperson Steve Machado states, “The roadways are going to be busy with travelers coming up into the area and we want to remind everyone to be patient and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.”

He adds, “We are going to make every effort to stop those who are driving impaired this holiday, so please choose a designated driver, and just don’t drink and drive.”

The CHP will also be looking for unsafe drivers, speeders and seatbelt violators.

Late this afternoon is anticipated to be the busiest travel period when people leave town ahead of the long weekend. We reported yesterday that travel is expected to be up statewide as AAA projects a 13-14-percent increase this year after many chose to stay home a year ago due to COVID-19.