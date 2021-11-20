Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in Washington D.C. View Photos

Sonora, CA – “Sugar Bear” the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived safely in Washington D.C. and now stands on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The 84-foot-tall white fir traveled 3.500 miles from California and reached that destination yesterday (Fri., Nov. 19). Cut down in the Six Rivers National Forest the tree was carried by a semi. That allowed for several stops along the way, 19 in all, including Sonora where hundreds cheered as it rolled down South Washington Street. It then stopped for the public to get a close-up view at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds for two hours, as detailed here.

For the second year in a row, the tree was selected virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thanks to drone footage, comprehensive photos, compelling narration, and detailed notes and measurements, we were able to select a majestic white fir that very well represents the Six Rivers National Forest and the great state of California,” said Jim Kaufmann, Director of Capitol Grounds and Arboretum for the Architect of the Capitol.

Now in place, the tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments created by California residents. Once decorated, the Capitol Christmas Tree will be lit from nightfall until 11 p.m. each evening through Christmas. A lighting ceremony is expected to take place in early December with the Architect of the Capitol and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.