Update: Hit-And-Run Crash Stalling Traffic In Sonora, One Arrested

Update at 3:15 p.m.: One of the drivers in a hit-and-run crash on Mono Way in Sonora has been arrested for hit-and-run and suspected DUI. The CHP noted that the suspect already has a warrant out for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

CHP spokesperson officer Joshua McKernan tells Clarke Broadcasting that just after 1 p.m. the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended another on the westbound causing a chain reaction. McKernan detailed, “Upon their [CHP officers] arrival on the scene, the party responsible for the crash had fled the scene on foot towards Sullivan Creek. One officer and a Seargent on the scene took chase after the suspect and apprehended the driver, a 26-year-old male.”

That suspect was Mackenzie Steven Darr of Sonora who was also wanted on a felony warrant out of Tuolumne County for assault with a deadly weapon. McKernan did not have further details on that warrant. Darr was also involved in a stabbing in May of 2015 in Jamestown. In that incident, a male victim was allegedly jumped and knifed in the back while at his home on Bench Drive in Jamestown, as detailed here.

Update at 2:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that wreckage has been cleared after a three-vehicle crash on Mono Way in Sonora with one driver fleeing the scene. Further details on the crash are below. An update on the arrests will be given as soon as that information comes into the newsroom.

Update at 2:05 p.m.: CHP officers are still directing motorists on the westbound lanes of Mono Way from the Highway 108 Bypass ramp and lower Mono Way intersection in front of Sonora Ford. The traffic is backed up all the way to the Junction Shopping Center and past Tuolumne Road in East Sonora after a three-vehicle pileup. Luckily, there are no injuries. The CHP is reporting it as a hit and run. Traffic heading in the eastbound lanes is moving freely. The CHP has not released any details regarding the hit-and-run vehicle. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A traffic alert for those traveling in the Sonora area.

A three-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes has traffic backed up from the Highway 108 Bypass ramp and lower Mono Way intersection in front of Sonora Ford all the way to the Junction Shopping Center and past Tuolumne Road in East Sonora. The CHP is reporting it as a hit-and-run with luckily no injuries.

Part of the wreckage is blocking the roadway and officers are directing traffic. Motorists may want to find an alternative route to avoid the stoppage if needing to use the westbound lanes. Traffic heading in the eastbound lanes is moving freely. The CHP has not released any details regarding the vehicle that may have left the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.