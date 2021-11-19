Borgeas Weighs In On Spending State Budget Surplus

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents the Mother Lode, has a few specific areas he would like to see California use a bulk of the $31-billion projected budget surplus.

First off, he says, “California is in the midst of an unprecedented drought, yet no new above-ground water storage has been constructed in decades. The Governor and legislative leaders must consider the current circumstances and invest in above-ground water storage and infrastructure for California’s food producers.”

In addition, Borgeas adds, “We are also experiencing unprecedented wildfires, labor shortages and supply chain delays. Excess funds should be directed to encourage proper forest management, help small businesses provide incentives to new workers, and address inadequacies in California’s maritime infrastructure.”

We reported earlier that California businesses had a record-high $216.8 billion in taxable sales from April through June of this year, helping to create the surplus. That is a 38.8% increase over the same period in 2020 and a 17.4% increase over those months in pre-pandemic 2019.