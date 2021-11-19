6 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne County, 17 New Cases In Calaveras

Active cases by day as reported by Tuolumne Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report, all unvaccinated. Active cases are down 6 to 126 including 10 unvaccinated people who are hospitalized. The California Department of public health reports three ICU beds available in Tuolumne which is two more than the previous day, data is delayed by a day.

Today’s newly reported cases by gender and age: 2 men age 18 to 29, 2 women in their 30s, 1 woman in her 40s, and 1 woman her 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 30.9 from 33 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 12 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,841 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,105 community cases and 138 deaths or 11% of a 52,353 population and 57% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 17 new cases since yesterday with active cases decreasing to 27, including three Covid hospitalizations. According to the chart showing new cases based on test date there have been 44 positive tests in the past 10 most recent days (all other new cases being before that date) but Public health notes with the data “There is a lag time between the time the test is taken and the time that the lab results are finalized and entered into CalREDIE. As case investigations are conducted and more information is gathered, case counts may change or even decrease due to resident status, duplicates, incorrect contact information, and more.” Calaveras was contacted for details and did not respond. On Friday there were 4,071 cases with 29 active and 3,957 recovered, now there are 131 more cases with 133 more recoveries and 27 active cases. The data only defines that “Total recovered include cases who have been released based off of time and symptom requirements.” In two days (yesterday’s age numbers were incorrect) there are 10 more cases of Calaveras children under 17 and one more case over 65. Since the pandemic began Calaveras reports 756 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 725 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.7% of their population eligible to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Tuolumne County Public Health notes it has extended the hours for our 5 to 11-year-old COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The hours are now from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The clinic will be located at the Public Health Department. They also state the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 10am-12pm and 12:45-2:30pm at the First Presbyterian Church located at 11155 Jackson St. Columbia, CA 95310. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov For more information call (209) 533-7440.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.