Mokelumne Hill, CA — An ambulance is responding to a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Calaveras County.

It is in the area of Robinson Grade between Glencoe and Mokelumne Hill. The CHP reports that a pickup truck and sedan collided at about 6:10am. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a traffic delay.

Written by BJ Hansen .

