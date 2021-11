Sonora, CA — TUD reports that maintenance crews are making emergency sewer repairs in downtown Sonora today.

The work is taking place along the shoulder of South Washington Street near the intersection of Bulwer Street. The repair work started at 8am and should wrap up at 4pm. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared to slow down.

Written by BJ Hansen .

