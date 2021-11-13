Road Repairs Delays On Two Mother Lode Highways

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Various road repair operations will cause delays for travelers on two Mother Lode highways next week.

Caltrans reports sections of Highway 108 in East Sonora and Highway 120 in Groveland will be down to one lane as crews perform the road work.

Highway 108: One-way traffic control from Hess Avenue to Cavalieri Road for bridge work beginning Monday, November 15, through Friday, November 19, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Highway 120: One-way traffic control from Groveland-Deer Flat Road to Ferretti Road for pavement work beginning Sunday, November 14, through Friday, November 19, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists can expect 5- to 10-minute delays. Caltrans officials as drivers to take alternate routes whenever possible and to obey all signage while slowing down where personnel and equipment are working in the cone zones. Additionally, they noted that this work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issue