PG&E Tree Removal Work Will Close Some Roads

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Works reports that some county roads will be completely closed next week for tree removal efforts.

This coming Monday, November 15, Hekeke Lane in Mi Wuk Village will be closed from 7:30am-4:30pm. Then Tuesday during the same time window Appaloosa Way in the Sonora area will be closed, and on Wednesday between 7:30am-4pm Woodham Carne Road will be shut down.

PG&E subcontractors are conducting the work that will prompt the full road closures. You will want to allow extra time for traveling and to take an alternate route.