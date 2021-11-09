Veteran Day Parade Will Impact Copperopolis Traffic

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA- VFW Post 12119 is hosting a Veterans Day Parade that will be taking place on Thursday, November 11th from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. The parade will be impacting the following roads in Copperopolis, Main Street, Reeds Turnpike, and O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Black Creek Drive.

The public is asked to observe all traffic control signs and personnel. Planned alternative routes for through traffic include Little John Road to Copper Cove Drive and Copper Cove Drive to O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

County of Calaveras Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this event may cause and appreciates the public’s patience.